The weather’s now warmer outside, but there’s still a lot going on inside the Netawaka Family Fitness Center. The variety of activities offered and the high rate of attendance indicate it’s far more than a fitness center.
Since topping the 1,000 member mark earlier this year, the friendly staff continually comes up with new ideas, programs and parties that keep the members involved…such as the “Backyard Cookout” planned for members on Thursday evening, July 18.
Special activities are planned for the children of members, too, such as the 2-day “KSU Volleyball Camp” for 7th through 12th graders set for July 15-16. Kansas State coaches promise to teach these young people every phase of the sport…and teach them a bit about life as well.
“We’re currently working on details for a really wild idea that we plan to announce soon,” said Scott Steffes, the Director of the Center. “But right now we’re concentrating on making this upcoming members-only Backyard Cookout a special event. It’ll involve musical entertainment…drawings for prizes — including a couple exciting ‘Mystery Prizes’…and a lot of great food and fun.”
The heated pool may not be getting as much use as it did during the February freeze, but the regular water aerobics classes are as popular as ever. The indoor walking lanes around the full-size gym see plenty of pacing as well. Netawaka Fitness Center has become a gathering place.
In addition to members who are serious fitness enthusiasts, retirees from the 40-mile surrounding area gather several times a week — some daily — for a brief “workout”, while others come to meet new friends…have coffee…play cards, bingo, work on crafts…or just chat.
“The Center gives these retirees some place to go and something to do,” Steffes said. “It’s …a ‘happy place’. And when people are happier, they’re healthier.”
Steffes reports the summer “Dollar a Day” membership rate has proven attractive to adults, and the special student rates are bringing in young people as well.
“Teenagers and youngsters are finding this a great place to meet friends, play basketball or volleyball, swim, use the batting cages, learn kick boxing,” he said. “There’s a lot to do here at the center during the summer months, and more people are taking advantage of it. We have members from Hiawatha, Sabetha, Horton and beyond who find it well worth the drive to come here regularly.
“It’s very gratifying to see all these people from the surrounding area gather here regularly instead of sitting at home. The members just keep looking healthier!”
