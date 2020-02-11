The Lady Red Hawks took the court on Friday night looking for some revenge against the Perry Lecompton Kaws, after an early-season 25-point loss at Perry.
The Hawks got hot early from the three point line, forced turnovers and clawed their way to a 43-39 win. The boys could not overcome another tough shooting night, as they fell 67-46.
The Red Hawk backcourt fueled the upset win in the early game, as Bailey Pierce, Clara Lindstrom and Darcy Lierz combined for 8 three pointers in the game. Hiawatha jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and were able to hold on to a 13-10 lead heading into the second quarter. The Kaws put together a good frame, and Hiawatha struggled mightily on offense and found themselves trailing 19-14 at the half.
Lindstrom and Pierce hit back to back threes to open the third to put Hiawatha back in front, and despite Perry retaking the lead for much of the quarter Lindstrom sank another to put the Lady Hawks back ahead 31-30 heading into the fourth. The Hawks ran the lead up to 35-30 with just over six minutes to go in the game, and stretched the lead to 7 points on a pair of Pierce free throws with under three minutes to go. The Kaws would cut the deficit to a single point with under a minute to go, but it was Pierce again who completed her 6 for 6 night from the line with a pair of makes at the twenty second mark to put the game away.
Bailey led the team with 17 points, just ahead of Lindstrom with 13 and Lierz with 11, while Sarah Madsen had 4 and Jaye Hrencher added 1. The win moved the Hawks within one game of .500, as they now sit at 6-7 on the season after knocking off the 9-5 Kaws. In junior varsity action, the Lady Hawks fell 53-24, with Kylie Nelson scoring 17 and Lierz adding 15.
The boys finished their second consecutive game without a make from behind the arc, as they struggled to find their shooting rhythm and found themselves in early foul trouble. Andrew Lierz picked up two fouls in the first three minutes of the game and had to miss some time, while Perry ran off a 19-9 run in the first. The Kawks continued their strong shooting in the second, scoring 15 in the quarter to go up 34-17 at the half. The Hawks shot the ball better in the second half, but the damage was done and they could not limit the Perry offense, as they were outscored 15-14 in the third and 18-15 in the fourth to fall 67-46.
Tyler Brockhoff rebounded from a tough outing against Nemaha Central to lead the team with 14 points, including a 4 for 4 night from the free throw line, while Micheal Moreno scored 11, Andrew Lierz added 7, Sage Meyer pitched in 6, Austin Coffelt scored 4 and Parker Winters and Mitch Bryan added 2 each. The junior varsity boys scored an impressive 74-44 win, with Coffelt leading the team with 25 points and Carson Gilbert pouring in 19, while the freshmen boys won 44-35 behind 14 points from Brandt Barnhill and 10 from Brayden Griswold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.