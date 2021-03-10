The basketball season has come to a close for the Horton High School basketball teams, but a trio of Chargers have picked up postseason honors for their work on the court in the 2020-21 season.
For the Lady Chargers, Maliyah Soto paced the team in scoring for the season, and the efforts of the junior guard helped her earn a 1st Team All-NEKL nod. Soto is joined on the NEKL All-League team by Tommi Anne McAfee. The senior picked up All-NEKL Honorable Mention for the season in her final year of eligibility.
Trey Lockwood was the lone member of the boys team to earn a spot in the All-NEKL field, picking up Honorable Mention for the NEKL’s All-League team in his junior season for the Chargers.
Both Charger teams will look to improve in 2022, as they each bring back their leading athlete for their senior season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.