The Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams hit the road together for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday night, as both the boys and girls returned to regular season play after the completion of mid-season tournaments with a contest at Nemaha Central. While both squads had their moments at Seneca, the Thunder closed out both contests with substantial wins.
In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks, fresh off their Hiawatha Invitational Tournament win, had trouble all evening finding their groove on offense. The Thunder raced out to a 16-3 lead after a quarter, and led 28-10 at the half. The Hawks had their best stretch of play in the 3rd quarter, scoring 19 points, but were matched point-for-point by Nemaha Central. Down 47-29 heading into the 4th, Hiawatha outscored the Thunder in the final frame, but only by a point, finding themselves on the wrong side of the 61-44 decision.
Darcy Lierz led the team with 20 points, including a 12-for-16 night at the free throw line. Abby Elffner finished with 8 points, with HIT hero Kenzie Nelson adding 7, Josie Delaney pitching in 6 and Alija Contrares scoring 1. The girls are now 7-7 on the season.
The boys did not quite the slow start that plagued the girls, but still found themselves in an early hole, trailing 18-9 after a quarter. The Red Hawks showed some spark over the next two quarters, cutting Nemaha's lead to 26-19 by the half and battling to keep the game close in the 3rd, trailing 36-26 as the 4th quarter started. From there it was all Thunder, however, as the home team finished on a strong run to earn the 49-30 win.
Ashton Rockey's 8 points led the team, with Malachi Isaac wrapping the game with 6, Kaden Morton finishing with 5 points and 10 rebounds, David Keo contributing 4, Cameron Boswell scoring 3, and Paul Layba and Zach Cappleman adding 2 points apiece. After dropping a 65-42 contest at Perry Lecompton on Friday, the boys record now sits at 3-11 on the season.
The Red Hawks will return to their home floor on Friday evening, where they will host the Perry Lecompton Kaws.
