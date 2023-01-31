Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams hit the road together for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday night, as both the boys and girls returned to regular season play after the completion of mid-season tournaments with a contest at Nemaha Central.  While both squads had their moments at Seneca, the Thunder closed out both contests with substantial wins.

In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks, fresh off their Hiawatha Invitational Tournament win, had trouble all evening finding their groove on offense.  The Thunder raced out to a 16-3 lead after a quarter, and led 28-10 at the half.  The Hawks had their best stretch of play in the 3rd quarter, scoring 19 points, but were matched point-for-point by Nemaha Central.  Down 47-29 heading into the 4th, Hiawatha outscored the Thunder in the final frame, but only by a point, finding themselves on the wrong side of the 61-44 decision.

