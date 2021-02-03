The Hiawatha Red Hawks were coming off a dominant night of wins on Friday night, after blowing out the Horton Chargers, but Tuesday night’s trip to Nemaha Central was a different matter altogether, as both the Hiawatha boys and girls teams found themselves on the wrong side of big losses on the night.
The girls fell behind early, but overcame Nemaha’s 8-1 start to battle back to 8-7 after the first quarter. It was in the second that the Thunder began to pull away, stretching their lead to 10 by halftime. The Lady Red Hawks knocked a point off that total, heading into the fourth down 29-20, but Nemaha Central put together a big quarter, pushing the final to 47-27.
Only three Red Hawks got on the board in the game, as Clara Lindstrom led the team with 14 points, Darcy Lierz added 5 and Sarah Madsen scored 8. The girls are now 7-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big 7 play.
In the late game, the boys found themselves in trouble from the early going, as Nemaha Central rushed out of the gate to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter. Hiawatha had some moments where they closed the gaps, but the deficit was too big, and eventually the Thunder broke free, taking a 35-19 lead into half,
and stretching that to 67-37 by the final buzzer.
Carson Gilbert scored 11 points and Austin Coffelt pitched in 10 to lead Hiawatha’s scorers. Alex Rockey added 8 points, Brandt Barnhill scored 5, Mitch Bryan contributed 2 and Trent Kolb added 1 for Hiawatha. The Red Hawks are now 3-8 on the year and 1-6 in league play.
The Red Hawks complete a busy week with a make up home game against Royal Valley on Thursday night, followed by a road trip to Jeff West on Friday.
