By the time you read this, you will know the outcome of the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Detroit Lions with the early-week kickoff on Thursday night. Hopefully Thursday's game will leave you feeling a lot better about the team's repeat hopes than I feel at the time of writing this article.
Fresh off the news of Travis Kelce's hyperextended knee at practice on Tuesday afternoon, and keeping in mind Chris Jones' contract situation, the Chiefs could be missing arguably two of the top ten players in the entire league heading into the first game of the season against a Lions team that should be considerably better than what most of picture when we think of Detroit football. Of course, there is always a sense of optimism with Patrick Mahomes--the league's best player--at the helm of the offense, but it is also easy to get carried away with the what-ifs that come with two of the team's best three players on the sidelines--or in Jones' case, probably watching from home.
At this juncture, we still don't know if Jones or Kelce will make a miraculous appearance in time for the game, so let's talk about what we do know. First off, the team seems to be on the right track with most injuries. Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney are slated to play, although most likely on limited workloads. Even Kelce got some good news, as all signs point to his ACL being intact, which makes the injury a swelling and bruising concern in the short term instead of a long term season-ender.
The team will carry seven wide receivers on their roster, which will give them a good deal of versatility that I expect Andy Reid and Matt Nagy to factor into the game plan. I think we will see all of them on the field at various times and running routes and concepts that fit their unique abilities. This might be the best group of receivers from top to bottom that Mahomes has had to work with, but certainly lacks the top end dominant star, so a mix and match approach will be likely.
If Kelce sits, expect Matt Bushman to join Noah Gray and Blake Bell on the active roster for the game. Bushman had some strong moments in the preseason, and he could be a long term piece at tight end--if Kelce can't go, expect him to be an active part of the game plan.
The return of Jared Goff is another interesting storyline, as he probably had the best ever duel with Mahomes on Monday Night Football during his time with the Rams. Goff was able to light up the Kansas City secondary and escape with a crazy win on that night, and he will surely be hoping to repeat that performance as a coming out party for a Lions team that many see as as serious contender this season. That was a much different secondary, and defense as a whole, but I still look for Goff to have a solid game, given the pass rush struggles that will trickle down throughout the entire defense. The back end of the defense will benefit from the return of L'Jarius Sneed to complement the cast of sophomore players that helped KC to a Super Bowl win last year by overcoming struggles and delivering key plays at key moments in games.
And lastly, we know that Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes, no matter who else takes the field. There is always hope with number 15 in the huddle. The game plan will look different. The offense will look different. The defense will look different. But with Mahomes at quarterback, there is always a better than average chance for a win, so hopefully by the time you read this, you'll be celebrating a 1-0 record and a strong start to another "run-it-back" campaign.
