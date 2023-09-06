By the time you read this, you will know the outcome of the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Detroit Lions with the early-week kickoff on Thursday night. Hopefully Thursday's game will leave you feeling a lot better about the team's repeat hopes than I feel at the time of writing this article.

Fresh off the news of Travis Kelce's hyperextended knee at practice on Tuesday afternoon, and keeping in mind Chris Jones' contract situation, the Chiefs could be missing arguably two of the top ten players in the entire league heading into the first game of the season against a Lions team that should be considerably better than what most of picture when we think of Detroit football. Of course, there is always a sense of optimism with Patrick Mahomes--the league's best player--at the helm of the offense, but it is also easy to get carried away with the what-ifs that come with two of the team's best three players on the sidelines--or in Jones' case, probably watching from home.

