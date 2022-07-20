It was not the most likely path to an American Legion State Baseball Tournament berth, but the Hiawatha Post 66 Braves earned their trip the hard way this week.
Hiawatha got pushed to the bottom of the bracket after a rough loss in the Zone semifinal, and winning three straight games in two days earn the team’s first Zone Championship in 15 years.
The Braves won their tournament opener to advance directly to the semis, taking down Corning 3-1 on Sunday. A tight game all the way through, Hiawatha led by 1 early, but Corning was able to tie it up in the 5th, before Post 66 added 2 in the 7th and held on for the win. Sam Dunn had all 3 RBIs for Hiawatha on the night, with a home run and a double on a 3-4 day at the plate. Carson Bredemeier pitched Hiawatha to the win, with Joel Bryan coming on in relief.
The following night the Hiawatha squad moved on to take on a rested Doniphan County team. The hosting team had beaten the Braves 5 out of 6 times this season, and added to that total on Monday, despite the Hiawatha offense putting runs on the board, as Post 66 fell 16-9. Josh Smith finished with 2 RBIs, going 102 with a walk. Ashton Rockey finished 3-5 on the day, knocking in a run and scoring once to go along with a stolen base, while Bredemeier finished 2-3 with a double, an RBI, 2 walks and 2 runs scored. Ashton Rockey, Xavier Oldham and Tyler Davis pitched in the loss. The Braves committed 4 costly errors that led to multiple runs in the game.
To call Tuesday night’s performance a bounce back would be an understatement, as Post 66 faced their first elimination game of the tourney against Seneca, and lambasted the Nemaha County squad by a score of 25-2. The Braves scored 21 runs over the first three innings, in a game that Seneca committed 4 errors and allowed 15 walks. Dunn finished with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, while Joel Bryan was 1-3 with 2 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Tyler Willich added on 3 RBIs on a 1-4 night, while also scoring 4 times. At the bottom of the lineup, Alex Rockey was 1-2 with 3 runs scored nad 2 RBIS, while Cooper Jacobsen finished 1-3 with a run scored and 3 RBIs, and Smith contributed 2 RBIs and 3 runs. Tyler Davis went all 5 innings of the run-ruled contest on the mound, picking up the win with just 2 hits and 2 runs allowed. The victory moved Hiawatha into the championship round, but left the team needing to knock off Doniphan County twice in one day to advance to State.
What Hiawatha got on Wednesday night was a pair of gutsy pitching performances, complete with solid defense and timely hitting. In the opener, the Braves were back in Wathena to take on the host team, and scored 3 times in the 2nd to take the early lead, before adding 4 more in the 4th and scoring twice more in the 6th, while Doniphan County struggled to handle Joel Bryan’s stuff, as Post 66 cruised to the 9-1 win. Hiawatha saw 7 of the team’s 9 hitters drive in a run in the game, with the team led by Dunn, who plugged his second homer of the tourney. Bryan pitched all 6 innings of the win, giving up just 3 hits, and issuing no walks and no earned runs, while striking out 8 to position the two teams in a win-or-go-home battle in the nightcap.
In that deciding game, it was once again the Hiawatha Braves that came out strong at the plate and kept the home team locked down, taking the 13-0 victory. Tyler Willich pitched all 5 innings for Hiawatha, pitching a championship shut out to push Hiawatha into the State Tournament in Topeka next week. He was backed up by a solid defensive performance, evidenced by the fact that, along with giving up no runs or walks, he also did not register a strikeout in the game. Oldham and Jacobsen led the team with 3 RBIs each, while Dunn, Bryan and Willich each had 2.
Post 66 will advance to the state tournament, which starts Wednesday in Topeka.
