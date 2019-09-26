Friday night was not a pleasant one to be a Red Hawk, as Hiawatha traveled to Meriden to take on a tough as nails Jeff West football team that was 2-0 heading into the game, and extended both their winning streak and their season-long shutout streak, earning a 55-0 win.
The Tigers saw seven different players cross the goal line in their comprehensive win, but more damagingly for Hiawatha, Jeff West knocked a pair of Hiawatha seniors out of the game, and for the foreseeable future. Already shorthanded with a good portion of the roster recovering from the pneumonia-like illness that has gone around the school, linebacker and tight end Kade Tollefson likely out for the season and quarterback Tyler Brockhoff out at least two weeks, the losses taken on the roster far outweigh the loss in the record column for Hiawatha.
Junior Alex Rockey will draw the start behind center for the Red Hawks, as the team travels to Holton as they continue through the toughest stretch of their season, with another defensively strong Wildcat team on tap for this week, with Sabetha and Wamego up next. Coach Michael Downard said many of his missing players will return this week, but that the team will miss the seniors who will not take the field. “It hurts losing those two,” said Downard, “they’re two of our biggest leaders when it comes to trying to do things the right way.”
A new quarterback will likely mean a new look on the offensive side of the ball for Hiawatha, as Downard said his squad will need to quickly adjust to new personnel, and must find a way to get the ground game going. That will be easier than previous weeks, as now-healthy starters on the line will return to action this week.
The Jeff West loss moved Hiawatha to 0-3 on the year, and in week four the team will face off Friday with a 2-1 Holton team that has a strong defense, but lacks the offensive firepower from recent years.
The junior varsity also saw action against Jeff West, as they hosted the Tigers on Monday afternoon. Once again, the Tigers had the upper hand, posting a 22-0 win.
Hiawatha's varsity has two more road games - this week at Holton with an earlier kickoff at 6 p.m. and next week at Sabetha before returning home Oct. 11 against Wamego. Fans can come out to support the JV team as well, who play home on Monday the 30th and Monday, Oct. 7.
