The ACCHS Tigers were not the most welcoming bunch on Friday night, as the Effingham squad hosted the Horton Chargers and put a 52-6 beating on the visitors in the final game of District play.
Trey Lockwood crashed across the goal line for a 5-yard scoring run to give Horton their only points of the game, but Effingham had done their damage early, already leading 38-0 by halftime to cruise to the win. Horton will host 2-6 Mission Valley on Friday night, as the Chargers look to get their first win of the season.
The Lady Charger volleyball squad visited Winchester on Saturday, where the girls took part in the 2A Sub-State tournament, with a chance at the State tournament on the line. The Chargers were the 6th seed coming in, and were matched up with 3rd-seeded Oskaloosa. The Horton girls battled hard and kept within striking distance, but could not overcome the Bears, as Oskaloosa put Horton away 25-21, 25-14 to end the Chargers’ season. The girls finished the year at 6-22.
The Charger cross country team took part in the Class 2A Regional at Wabaunsee on Saturday, with Maliyah Soto earning the top finish for coach Skylar Wikle’s team. The sophomore registered a time of 26:18.41 to finish in 41st. Freshman Julia Lehew finished 59th for the Lady Chargers, with a time of 28:40.98. On the boys side, Trevor Ottman came in 61st with a time of 29:04.84, and Garrettson Chee ran a time of 30:17.22 to take 65th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.