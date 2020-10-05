Momentum swung back and forth in the opening half of Friday night’s football game between the visiting Hiawatha Red Hawks and the Jeff West Tigers, but the Tigers were able to grab the reins by halftime and ride to a 45-14 win.
Jeff West looked to have things heading in their direction in the early going, as they drove the ball down the field, but the Red Hawk defense refused to break, and Ashton Rockey stepped up to make a play, intercepting a Tiger pass and sprinting 80 yards the other way to give Hiawatha the 7-0 lead with 7:08 left in the first quarter. The Tigers marched the ball right back down the field to even things up at 7-7 with less than a minute to go in the first quarter.
Two long pass plays helped push Hiawatha back down the field, as Alex Rockey connected with Joel Bryan and Trent Kolb to move the ball inside the 10-yard line. A few plays later, Rockey would crash across the goal line to put the Red Hawks back up by a score of 14-7 with 11:05 left in the half. But Jeff West would even things up just two minutes later. Hiawatha had their chances to get back in front, but a blocked field goal and a pick-six followed by another quick Tiger drive for a score left the Red Hawks down 28-14 at the half.
The Tigers would convert a field goal and a pair of scoring drives from Jeff West in the second half capped the scoring action, as Hiawatha moved the ball at times, but could not find their way to the end zone, and time ran out on any hopes of a comeback.
The loss moves Hiawatha to 1-4 on the season, with a home contest against Holton on tap for Homecoming week this Friday.
