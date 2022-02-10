As players and personnel for the Kansas City Chiefs pack away the shocking season ending loss the team suffered at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, the front office staff for the franchise have to turn the page quickly, as the most important offseason in recent memory is just getting started.
Between roster issues and potential scheme changes that might inform many of the team’s personnel decisions, as well as a major coaching change, how the Chiefs handle the necessary changes this offseason will likely determine the level of success the team can achieve as it heads into a new chapter.
On the coaching side, quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is no longer with the team. As it became clear that current Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy would once again miss out on the league’s head coaching jobs, Kafka took an offer to become the OC for the New York Giants. Kafka has essentially been the OC-in-waiting for Kansas City for a few years now, and has been a hot name on the NFL radar for just as long.
Bieniemy’s inability to land a head coaching gig and his expiring contract may even spark a lateral move, as he tries to shake the notion that his success has been more a result of Andy Reid’s system than his own prowess. If EB takes off for another coordinator job, then the two most important positions on the offensive coaching staff will face true instability for the first time under Reid. Two names that have surfaced would make a lot of sense, in former Chiefs OC and Bears head coach Matt Nagy could return to run the offense if the position opens up, with Kentucky assistant Liam Coen as a dark horse contender for the open quarterback coach position.
The roster is a whole different animal, as some key positions will need to be addressed. At left tackle, Orlando Brown Jr. had a good season, but not one without concerns. The team traded for Brown and completely rebuilt the line with the idea of longevity, but a decision definitely needs to be made about the direction of the offense before the Chiefs consider signing Brown to a long term deal. The Chiefs have been a finesse offense for years, but the construction of their line says something different may be coming. If the team chooses to invest more in the run game, and move toward a play action offense, then Brown makes sense as the long term left tackle, but if Andy Reid wants to continue to trot out the pass first scheme he has been running for years, Brown’s lack of speed and short arms are going to create problems against the league’s top pass rushers. We will almost certainly see a Franchise Tag placed on Brown this season, but if the team works toward a longer deal, expect to see some changes on the field.
The defensive side of the ball holds the majority of Kansas City’s major decisions this year, though. Either the team will try to resign players like Tyran Mathieu and continue to attempt to recapture the success of the Super Bowl season, or they will clean house and build a younger, faster defensive unit that may take some time to develop. As a unit that failed miserably to sack the quarterback this season, I hope to see wholesale changes on the defensive side. I would like to see the team part ways with pretty much anyone over 25 years old and build around their young, exciting linebacking corps, and secondary pieces like Juan Thornhill and L’Jarius Sneed. That entire process would start with drafting an impact edge rusher at the top of the draft—which will be a tough ask picking so low in the first round. The Chiefs scouting department will need to operate on a new level this year, as the team desperately needs to rebuild their defensive line the way they did the offense a season ago.
Things won’t really pick up until after the Super Bowl, but keep an eye on the comings and goings of the team’s roster over the next month as we begin to get a better picture of how Kansas City will go about building the next phase of the Chiefs’ legacy.
