A bad case of fumble-itis can infect the best of teams, and as it played out for the Hiawatha Middle School football team on Thursday night, it can also bring a good run of momentum to a dead stop. The Red Hawks visited Holton last week and a five fumble day tripped up Hiawatha to the tune of a 22-6 loss.
The fumble-bug struck quick, fast and in a hurry on Thursday, as the Hawks turned the ball over on their first three plays from scrimmage, giving the Wildcats the opportunity to jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first half on a pair of drives that totaled less than 45 yards.
Hiawatha began their climb back into the game in the second quarter, as Malcolm Allen opened the Red Hawk drive with a 25-yard kickoff return to the Hiawatha 45. Hiawatha then pushed their way down the field, going 55 yards on 9 plays, with JJ McQueen’s 5-yard touchdown run punctuating the drive. The score at half stood at 14-6.
Quarterback Cooper Jacobsen was sharp on the opening drive of the second half, completing passes to Allen and Kameron Winder, as Hiawatha marched their way down the field to the Holton 24 yard line. But the Hawks could make no more progress as the team’s fumbling issue rose up again, turning the ball over to the Wildcats, who reversed the field and capitalized with a touchdown at the other end, making it 22-6.
Allen again came up with a nice kickoff return, bringing the ball all the way to the Holton 20 on the ensuing boot, but needing to score in a hurry, Hiawatha’s passing game could not get going as four straight incompletions ended another promising drive. The defense held as it did through much of the game, but on their final opportunity, the offense could not move the ball as time ran out on any comeback attempt.
Coach Curt Weldon was pleased with the play of the defense, which faced short fields to defend on many of Holton’s possessions.
“Our defense played a whale of the game,” said Weldon, adding that the D “dominated the 1st half, despite what the score says—holding Holton to 56 yards on 14 plays.”
The outcome was not what the coaching staff was after heading into the contest, but the team’s effort was never in question, according to their head coach.
“The team played really hard and never stopped competing,” said Weldon, “The five fumbles spelled doom for us, but the team battled hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.