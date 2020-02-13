The Horton Charger powerlifting team traveled Basehor on Saturday morning to compete in the Basehour-Linwood Invitational meet, where Elanie Vanderweide posted a dominant day in her weight division to lead a handful of Chargers with outstanding finishes.
In the 148 division, Vanderweide swept the top spot in all three lifts as well as the total weight category, taking 1st in bench with a lift of 130 pounds, 1st in clean at 175 and 1st in squat at 305 pounds, with a winning total weight of 610 pounds. Not only was Vanderweide’s 305 pound squat a meet record, she was also recognized as the overall Women’s Lifter of the Meet. Mydria Reed also had a strong day for the Lady Chargers, as well, lifting in the powerweight division, taking 3rd in squat, 3rd in clean and 3rd overall with 670 pounds.
On the boys side, Xander Monson posted a 2nd place squat, a 1st place bench and a 2nd place clean for an overall 685 pounds, which finished 2nd in the Junior Men’s 140-pound division. Ethan Vanderweide took 2nd in squad and clean at the meet in the men’s 198-pound division.
