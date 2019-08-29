For the third straight year the Highland volleyball team opened their season in Beatrice, Nebraska participating in the Southeast Tournament and over the weekend the Scotties made it three straight years to start the year 4-0.
Scotties entered the season ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA preseason polls and drew a test in the first match of the season facing #11 Northeast to set the season in motion. Highland pasted the test with flying colors sweeping Northeast in three straight sets 25-19, 25-21, 25-21. While it was a battle each set the Scotties controlled the game and picked up the win.
Cajia Allen posted a double-double with 13 kills and 17 digs, adding a block and pair of assists, while Kellyn Lipasek in her official match at setter for the Scotties recorded 36 assists against Northeast. Abby Williams came up big with 11 kills, while Myla Turner picked up from last year and was strong on the back row with 16 digs. Brianda Diaz slipped into a role on the back row, also for the Scotties registering 10 digs in her first collegiate match.
The win over Northeast set the tone for the rest of the tournament as the Scotties would cruise to straight set wins over the next three foes beating Hawkeye, Southwestern (IA) and Southeastern (IA).
Scotties topped Hawkeye 25-9, 25-18, 25-19 and faced some adversity in the third set trailing for a while until the latter part of the set ultimately securing the win. Four Scotties tallied nine or more kills in the win led by Jessica Monroe who had 11, while Allen register 10 and Williams along with Nicole Franco each notched nine. Lipasek continue to set up her teammates recording 37 assists and added six digs, while Turner and Diaz each had double figure digs again with 13 and 10, respectively.
Day two Highland topped Southwestern 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 and finished the Southeast Tournament with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 win over Southeastern. Monroe paced the Scotties with 13 kills against Southwestern, while Turner had 16 digs and Allen record 13 digs. Against Southeastern Allen again had a strong showing with 10 kills and seven digs, while Amber Hildebrand had her first double figure dig match of the year with 11 and Turner chipped in 13 digs. Lipasek had her third match as a Scottie out of four with over 30 assists finishing with 31 in the win over Southeastern.
The 4-0 performance marks the eighth time under Head Coach Jon Bingesser that the Scotties went 4-0 at regular season tournament and gives him 48 wins in regular season tournament action at Highland.
