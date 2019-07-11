After rain kept the Hiawatha Legion squad off the field this weekend, the Post 66 Braves played some of their best baseball of the season on Tuesday evening, as they dropped the opener of a doubleheader with Oskaloosa, but came back to earn a last second win in the finale.
Hiawatha hopped out to a 3-1 lead after the 3rd inning, as Jayden Gibson walked and Andrew Lierz reached on a hit-by-pitch, followed by RBIS singles from Gabe Corbett, Hunter Pavlish and Cody Davis. Oskaloosa pushed 3 runs across in the top of the 4th, but Hiawatha knotted the game back up in the bottom of the inning as Corbett knocked in Lierz to make the game 4-4. After a quiet 5th and 6th, Oskaloosa exploded for 4 runs in the 7th inning, and while Hiawatha put together a Corbett triple and a Pavlish double in their final frame, it was not enough, as Oskie escaped with the 8-5 win.
Game two was a back and forth affair, as Oskaloosa got the early 1-0 lead, which was negated after a Lierz leadoff triple paid off after a Pavlish double. The visitors regained the lead in the 2nd, scoring 3 to grab a 4-1 advantage. Hiawatha got one back in the 3rd as Gibson walked and scored on a Corbett RBI single, but it was a big 5th inning that got the Braves in business. The Braves took advantage of a rough inning for Oskaloosa pitching, as Pavlish reached on an error, Alex Rockey, Blake Gormley and Lierz all drew walks, Gibson was hit by a pitch and Corbett pitched in a single, with all 6 coming across to score to take the 8-5 lead. Oskie bounced back in the 5th, plating 3 runs of their own to even the game at 8-apiece. In extra innings, Gibson reached base for the third time in the game, then it was Andrew Lierz who would be the game’s hero, slapping a walk-off RBI single to pick up the team’s third win of the season.
Hiawatha will play host to Sabetha on Friday night, then will travel to Leavenworth on Tuesday before starting their Zone Tournament at Sabetha on July 20th.
