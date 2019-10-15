Friday night did not did not go the way the Hiawatha Red Hawks would have liked, as the visiting Wamego Red Riders ran out to a 49-0 lead on their way to a 49-6 win at Hiawatha’s Memorial Field.
The outcome was not ideal, but even against the state’s 10th-ranked Class 3A team, the Red Hawks showed signs of life both as individuals and as a team.
The Red Hawks had one of their most productive drives to open the game, taking the kickoff and marching the ball to midfield before the drive stalled out after a fumbled snap on a third and one. Wamego responded quickly, finding the red zone in just three plays, and eventually grabbing the game’s opening score on a quarterback sneak on fourth and goal from the one yard line. Hiawatha could not get their offense in gear on the ensuing possession, and after a punt following a three and out, it took the Red Raiders just three plays to expand their lead to 14-0.
After another three and out on the next drive, Wamego returned the punt for a touchdown to go up 21-0 with 4:21 left in the first. The Hawks leaned on their explosive senior playmaker, Michael Moreno, to respond, and respond he did, breaking free on the kickoff return toward the sideline and spinning free of a Wamego defender along the boundary to daylight on his way to the end zone. Unfortunately, the play was blown dead and Moreno was ruled to have stepped out of bounds while breaking the final tackle. The drive fizzled on a three and out, but on Wamego’s first play after the punt, Moreno flashed again, as Wamego’s All-Everything running back with multiple D-I offers broke off a long run, only to have the ball punched out by Moreno on the goal line to prevent the score.
Moreno’s big plays did not stem the Red Raider tide for long, though, as Wamego would post four more scores before the half ended to push ahead 49-0. The final play of the second quarter flashed another positive moment for the Red Hawks, as Tyler Brockhoff dropped a long pass in to the hands of Joel Bryan. Bryan would continue his breakout game in the second half as he would become the team’s primary target through the remainder of the game.
The second half also featured another breakout performance, even if it was just for one play, as freshman Xavier Oldham had the play of the game for Hiawatha, breaking off a run of nearly 50 yards for the Red Hawks’ lone score, bringing the final to 49-6 with just over three minutes left in the game. Despite the outstanding output by the Wamego offense, Hiawatha’s Hunter Moore was another standout on the day, making several plays in the Red Raider backfield and creating pressure up the middle on a regular basis.
Hiawatha now sits at 0-6 on the season, with a matchup against 0-6 Royal Valley next Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.