The Chiefs traveled to a divisional opponent's home field on Sunday and came away with a win. If that was the story of the game, all would be well in Chiefs Kingdom, but unfortunately, the team nearly blew a 27-point lead, Patrick Mahomes threw three interception and very little seemed to go right after the stellar start. In reality, despite a decent winning streak heading into last week's game, Kansas City has struggled to put together a complete effort over the last four weeks.
At 10-3 and with just four games remaining against subpar competition, the Chiefs are not exactly in a place to be panicking, but that hasn't stopped fans from freaking out this week. So let's take a long view of where the team is at and whether or not it's time to raise an eyebrow at the problems Kansas City has displayed in recent weeks.
Let's start with the turnover issue. Not so much the interceptions, but the overall turnover differential. Not only has the offense turned the ball over a little more often this year, but the defense has also struggled to turn opponents over. That could be an issue that causes problems in the playoffs, but then again, most teams could never get to 10-3 with a negative turnover differential. And then you have the fact that when the team does force a turnover, it's often a major play--such as Willie Gay's return for a touchdown against the Broncos, or Jaylen Williams game-saving pick that he took from end zone to end zone for a score.
Play-calling has been another hot button topic with fans, as the coaching staff have struggled at times finding the right mix of run and pass, or the right level of aggressiveness with a lead. While I tend to agree that there have been some miscues in key moments, I also believe that Andy Reid is one of the best coaches, and maybe the best offensive mind, in the history of the league. I don't know if the coaches are just trying things out, or keeping key strategy and plays off of their game tape, but hopefully we will see a more cohesive and effective game plan when the playoffs roll around.
While I do believe the Chiefs will improve on these issues, there are a few problems that might trip the team up in the playoffs if they don't figure out how to work around them. Top of that list is tackle play. Andrew Wylie and Orlando Brown, Jr. have not been good, especially in recent weeks, and it shows in the way Mahomes is moving in the pocket--the star quarterback clearly does not trust his edge protection and opposing teams are taking advantage. The players on the field aren't going to change, so this is an issue that will have to be solved by creative play-calling.
The other issues are more personnel related, as well, but I believe they may be solvable. Kansas City's wide receivers were much more reliable early in the season, and while there have been some injuries that have kept some key players off the field, players like Marquez Valdez-Scantling have been starters from day one and need to be more focused and down the stretch--the dropped balls are becoming an issue. Similarly, the defense has to find a way to put a stop to big momentum surges. Allowing indefinite stretches of success once the opposing offense gets hot is not a path to victory. The Chiefs are good at getting teams off the field on long 3rd downs, but need to find a way to keep offenses down and stop the bleeding when the tide turns.
The Chiefs will visit Houston this Sunday, and will find another team that is down on its luck, but the Texans gave the Cowboys everything they could handle this weekend. Kansas City may not even need to be better than they were in Denver, but the Chiefs need get their swagger back, so hopefully this is the week they put together a complete win.
