The Chiefs traveled to a divisional opponent's home field on Sunday and came away with a win.  If that was the story of the game, all would be well in Chiefs Kingdom, but unfortunately, the team nearly blew a 27-point lead, Patrick Mahomes threw three interception and very little seemed to go right after the stellar start.  In reality, despite a decent winning streak heading into last week's game, Kansas City has struggled to put together a complete effort over the last four weeks.

At 10-3 and with just four games remaining against subpar competition, the Chiefs are not exactly in a place to be panicking, but that hasn't stopped fans from freaking out this week.  So let's take a long view of where the team is at and whether or not it's time to raise an eyebrow at the problems Kansas City has displayed in recent weeks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.