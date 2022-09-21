Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

Thursday night’s AFC West opener for the Kansas City Chiefs was not a pretty contest, in any sense. The Chiefs started slow on both sides of the ball, and nearly saw the Chargers retake a late lead. But big plays from two of the game’s most unlikely heroes pulled the Chiefs back into the game and saved a late touchdown as Kansas City held on for the 27-24 win.

The Chiefs put together one scoring drive in the first half, but in the third quarter, down 17-7, Patrick Mahomes found free agent receiver Justin Watson, who had burned Charger corner JC Jackson, deep down the seam for a 39-yard touchdown pass that kept the team in the game. In the fourth quarter, it was rookie 7th-rounder Jaylen Watson, who had been target by the Chargers the entire game, who would step in front of a pass at the goal line and race 99 yards the opposite direction, to keep LA out of the end zone and pretty well seal up the game.

