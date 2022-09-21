Thursday night’s AFC West opener for the Kansas City Chiefs was not a pretty contest, in any sense. The Chiefs started slow on both sides of the ball, and nearly saw the Chargers retake a late lead. But big plays from two of the game’s most unlikely heroes pulled the Chiefs back into the game and saved a late touchdown as Kansas City held on for the 27-24 win.
The Chiefs put together one scoring drive in the first half, but in the third quarter, down 17-7, Patrick Mahomes found free agent receiver Justin Watson, who had burned Charger corner JC Jackson, deep down the seam for a 39-yard touchdown pass that kept the team in the game. In the fourth quarter, it was rookie 7th-rounder Jaylen Watson, who had been target by the Chargers the entire game, who would step in front of a pass at the goal line and race 99 yards the opposite direction, to keep LA out of the end zone and pretty well seal up the game.
The next-man-up philosophy that has served the Chiefs well over the first two weeks of the season, after injuries have affected playing time, will need to continue to hold serve, as it was announced Monday that the team will lose starting linebacker Willie Gay to a suspension for four games. Already without Trent McDuffie—the team’s top pick in the 1st round this year, who is out at least three more weeks with a hamstring injury—the Kansas City defense will rely on players stepping in and executing their roles. Luckily, what appeared to be a monstrous schedule before the season is beginning to look a little kinder. Unfortunately, the biggest matchup of the regular season will be against the Buffalo Bills, which will be the final game of Gay’s time away from the team.
So far, it has been Jaylen and Justin Watson who have answered the bell. Both will need to continue to make big plays when called upon, and several more will be called upon. For his combination of coverage skill and tackling, Gay may be one of the more irreplaceable players on the defense. I would expect rookie Leo Chenal, Darius Harris and Elijah Lee to all factor into the equation of attempting to fill Gay’s absence, but it would not surprise me to see some extra safeties on the field chasing backs and tight ends in passing situations.
Expected to take a leap forward under the steady hand of free agent acquisition Matt Ryan, the Colts have started the season at 0-1-1, after a tie with the Houston Texans and an embarrassing shutout loss to the Jaguars. Hosting the Chiefs is not an enviable spot for a team still looking for their first win, but there were expectations for Indianapolis for a reason, and a team with their backs against the wall always poses a risk. I see a quick moving game, as Kansas City’s offense will play a nice, steady game and provide a cushion, with the defense making enough plays against the Indianapolis rushing game to lock down a two-score win.
