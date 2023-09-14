Oh my.  What to say about the Chiefs' season opener against the Lions and the week that has followed?  After the 21-20 loss on Thursday night there were certainly a lot opinions and reactions floating around, but let's take a look at the game and the other news this week with a few days' perspective.

The opening day loss was certainly a disappointment, but I don't think it was the abject disaster that I've heard some opine.  First off, in a game that doesn't involve Chris Jones and Travis Kelce, the odds for winning have be slashed, and in such a game, you would expect the defense and the tight ends to be weak spots.  On the contrary, both Noah Gray and Blake Bell put together some great plays, and the defense certainly put in a good enough performance to win.  

