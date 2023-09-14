Oh my. What to say about the Chiefs' season opener against the Lions and the week that has followed? After the 21-20 loss on Thursday night there were certainly a lot opinions and reactions floating around, but let's take a look at the game and the other news this week with a few days' perspective.
The opening day loss was certainly a disappointment, but I don't think it was the abject disaster that I've heard some opine. First off, in a game that doesn't involve Chris Jones and Travis Kelce, the odds for winning have be slashed, and in such a game, you would expect the defense and the tight ends to be weak spots. On the contrary, both Noah Gray and Blake Bell put together some great plays, and the defense certainly put in a good enough performance to win.
Instead, the connection of Patrick Mahomes and his varied group of receiver, which I thought was going to be the day's saving grace, proved to be the team's downfall as ball after ball hit the ground again and again. The prime culprit was Kadarius Toney, who missed the entirety of training camp and just returned to full practice in time to play. I think what we saw with the struggling offense was either a flawed plan to lean on Toney, or the fact that his natural abilities were able to get him open enough that Mahomes could not ignore him, but whatever brought the ball to the recovering wideout, it was clear that he was not ready to be back, at least not as the team's first option.
Mix the fact that Toney was not game-ready with a wide receiver group that had been practicing in a different rotation, and it probably felt like it looked--uncomfortable. There were several players that were playing their first game for the Chiefs, and several others who are in big seasons with some real pressure to perform. I'm counting on the notion that nerves and uneasiness with seeing major changes to the game plan and lineup so close to the game. Whatever we see out of the offense on Sunday, I would expect it to be more settled and composed.
Along the offensive line, new tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith were good enough. Aidan Hutchinson showed that Taylor and Smith, along with the rest of the line, could struggle this season against elite pass rushers. But that's no different than last season, and honestly, that's why they call them elite.
Even considering the loss, the biggest news of the week would easily be the team signing Chris Jones to a 1-year deal that brought him back to the team after continuing his holdout through week one of the regular season. Providing the missing pass rush to a defensive unit that already looked solid in the opening game, however many snaps Jones can give will be an immediate improvement and a glimpse at how good this group could be as the season progresses.
It's yet to be seen if Travis Kelce will get his first action of the regular season this week against a dangerous Jacksonville Jaguars squad, as he recovers from his hyperextended knee. Adding Mahomes' favorite target would be a boon, but whether he plays or not, the Chiefs will look more at ease this week as things progress back toward the norm. I think we'll see a team feeling more like itself and playing like the defending champions on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.