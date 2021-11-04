The Kansas City Chiefs have what looks to be a brutal schedule in front of them as they prepare for the back portion of the season, with what has looked like a particularly rough stretch coming up over the next three games, with the Packers, Raiders and Cowboys. With Aaron Rodgers out for this week’s game, the Raiders in absolute disarray, and questions regarding the health of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Kansas City may have caught these teams at their lowest.
This week, the Chiefs host a Packers team that we have no idea what to expect out of without Rodgers. Jordan Love is a complete question mark. His performance this summer clearly scared the team into caving into Rodgers’ demands, but he has looked good in relief appearances this year. The Kansas City defense is looking better in recent weeks, and with a backup quarterback leading the team, hopefully that upswing continues. We will see what happens as the team gets Anthony Hitchens back this week, as the top-end linebacking play has improved. Hitchens’ return might force Ben Niemann off the field, which will help the overall play of the team. Hopefully Armani Watts steps forward in the secondary and Dan Sorenson gets less and less playing time. Unfortunately, despite the fact that Sorenson has been a fan favorite, age seems to be catching up to him and he should not be on the field anymore.
Who knows what we will see out of the offense on Sunday? Adjustments are most certainly needed, but I don’t know where we will see them. One of the big problems has been the way Patrick Mahomes has adjusted to the rebuilt offensive line. This group is built differently than the group he excelled with early in his career, which featured a pair of very strong tackles, but was lacking in the middle. That forced a deeper pocket, with Mahomes looking to the outside for escape routes. This unit is at its best in the middle, with the outside protection showing as the weak spot on the line. That means Mahomes should be climbing the pocket, forcing edge rushers to go all the way around the big tackles—that makes it easier on those players, as they can simply force rushers deep, rather than worrying about locking them up. We will see if the young quarterback can alter his preferred style going forward.
Another adjustment that we need to see is in play calling. Not only do we need to see more of the running game that basically won the game on Monday night, but I believe the overall philosophy of the team’s passing game needs to flip. With Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce catching double teams on almost every play, the Chiefs need to start creating situations where their other playmakers are the primary targets, and we need to see some different names running some of those routes. Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are not getting the job done. If Hill and Kelce are shifting into more of a decoy role, those guys have to get open, and if they cannot, then Josh Gordon, Jerrick McKinnon and Noah Gray need to step up and take advantage of their opportunities. Mecole Hardman has been effective in plays designed for him—about five plays a game—and maybe those need to ramp up a bit, as well.
This week against the Packers, and by extension, the rest of the season hangs in the balance, and will be greatly affected by how the team adjusts to what we now know about the offensive line and how the play calling evolves. Kansas City has not needed to make any wholesale adjustments in the last few years, so it makes sense that the rust needs some clearing and the gears may move a little slowly. The fact is, though, that we have been calling Andy Reid one of the greatest coaches of all time, and with that, and with the accolades that the Chiefs have received during the Mahomes era, it is time to see the best act like the best when things get tough.
