Sunday marks the opening game of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they travel to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium to take on the Cardinals in a mid-afternoon game. The Chiefs are favored by nearly a touchdown despite being on the road against a tough opponent, so let’s take a look at the matchups and see where Kansas City might excel.
KC Offense vs Arizona Defense:
The clear advantage here has to go to the Chiefs, but it’s unclear exactly how the team will move the ball. Arizona fielded a bad run defense a year ago and did next to nothing to improve, while the secondary also has some issues. Depending on injury concerns, the Cardinals’ best unit (aside from their outstanding safeties) may be their pass rushers on the interior and exterior, despite losing Chandler Jones this offseason. Depending on what looks the Cardinals throw out, this could be a game where Andy Reid decides to re-establish the running game that looked abysmal this preseason, or the team might lean on Patrick Mahomes from the jump, giving him free reign to start building confidence in his freshly rebuilt receiver corps. As I said, the Chiefs have a very defined upper hand when these two units are on the field, and whatever the method, I expect Kansas City’s offense to be the group to watch in this game.
KC Defense vs Arizona Offense:
Here’s where things could get tricky. I think we all liked what we saw this preseason out of the new-look defensive unit, but what we’ll see now that the training wheels are off leaves a lot to the imagination. The Chiefs will be young and aggressive and fast, but also inexperienced with a lot of unfamiliarity with a complicated defensive system. That could make for a rough go against a typically fast-starting Cardinals team with a healthy and elusive Kyler Murray. The Cards are down some of their top playmakers, but they have a system similar to Kansas City with a lot of moving pieces that can all do damage when called upon. If Reid and company want to avoid a shootout situation, then the secondary will need to be sharp and disciplined, and the front seven will need to contain Murray on the ground to prevent big unscheduled plays.
Special Teams:
Both teams return established punters and kickers, with Kansas City having the more explosive on each side, but Arizona perhaps featuring a little more consistency. In the return game, second year man Greg Dortch will handle the majority of the duties for the Cardinals, while the depth chart suggests that Kansas City may continue to rotate between Mecole Hardman and rookies Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco. I don’t see either team having a big advantage here, but it only takes one play on special teams to change the course of the game.
A number to watch for:
Keep an eye out for number 24 in red. On the Chiefs sideline, that will be rookie wideout Skyy Moore, but on the opposite sideline the number belongs to former Chief Darrel Williams, who will make his Arizona debut in the game. Williams looks to be the Cardinals’ third string running back, but made plenty of big plays in his time with the Chiefs from a similar position on the depth chart.
The Chiefs should have the edge in this one, but as we saw in the early-going last year, even KC can have their ups and downs, so without making any predictions, let’s just hope the Chiefs get out of week one healthy and with the year's first win in the books.
