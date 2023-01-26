Big three-pointers, clutch defense and manic energy have been hallmarks of the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks' wins this season, and Thursday night proved the formula, as the Hawks knocked off the St. Mary's Bears in the Hiawatha Invitational semifinal in an instant classic.
The girls started slow, as St. Mary's built a 12-4 lead after one quarter, and 15-4 at one point in the 2nd, but the Red Hawks caught fire, closing the gap to 17-13 by halftime, and grabbing a lead early in the second half. Hiawatha led by 2 to start the 4th quarter, which ended up a back and forth slugfest, with both teams throwing big shots and rallying. Down by 1 with just over a minute to go, senior Josey Delaney connected on a jumper from the key to take the late lead, but a St. Mary's three put the Bears up 41-39. With 8 seconds to go, Delaney tossed a pass to fellow senior Darcy Lierz, who drove the length of the court as the seconds ticked away, elevating for a buzzer-beating layup that fell to tie the score at 41-41 and send the game to overtime.
In the extra session, it was the Bears who would strike early, scoring the first 4 points of overtime. Again it was Delaney who would steady the team with 1:40 left, drilling a three-pointer to narrow the St. Mary's lead to a single point. The next minute plus was frenetic, as both teams had opportunities and laid it all on the line, but with :13 seconds to go, it was junior Abby Elffner who collected a pass on the wing and let fly a dagger of a three-pointer that sent the crowd into a frenzy and gave the Lady Hawks a 47-45 lead. The Bears quickly transitioned the ball down the floor, getting a rushed shot off in the paint, and a second opportunity on an offensive rebound that both missed the mark. Players from both teams scrambled for the final rebound, and the ball was still up for grabs when the clock it 0:00 and the whistle blew, catapulting the Red Hawks into the HIT Championship game at 1:30 on Saturday afternoon.
All three of Hiawatha's best scorers finished in double digits, with Lierz leading the way with 18, Elffner adding 12 and Delaney finishing with 10. Kenzie Nelson contributed with points and Addison Williams pitched in 2.
Now at 6-6 on the season, the Red Hawks will play their third game of the season against the Marysville Bulldogs for tournament's top spot. The Hawks opened the season with a buzzer-beating win over the Bulldogs, then improved on that performance with an 11-point win over Marysville in the first round of the HIT. The Dogs edged out Jackson Heights earlier on Thursday evening to earn their way to the final. The Red Hawks enter Saturday with the chance to win their third-straight home tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.