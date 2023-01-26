Big three-pointers, clutch defense and manic energy have been hallmarks of the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks' wins this season, and Thursday night proved the formula, as the Hawks knocked off the St. Mary's Bears in the Hiawatha Invitational semifinal in an instant classic.

The girls started slow, as St. Mary's built a 12-4 lead after one quarter, and 15-4 at one point in the 2nd, but the Red Hawks caught fire, closing the gap to 17-13 by halftime, and grabbing a lead early in the second half.  Hiawatha led by 2 to start the 4th quarter, which ended up a back and forth slugfest, with both teams throwing big shots and rallying.  Down by 1 with just over a minute to go, senior Josey Delaney connected on a jumper from the key to take the late lead, but a St. Mary's three put the Bears up 41-39.  With 8 seconds to go, Delaney tossed a pass to fellow senior Darcy Lierz, who drove the length of the court as the seconds ticked away, elevating for a buzzer-beating layup that fell to tie the score at 41-41 and send the game to overtime.

