There were always big questions about week four for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, ever since District realignment this offseason led to a new field of opponents throughout the course of the season. Adding to the concerns about the difficult path ahead, the Red Hawks have lost their starting quarterback in each of the past two games. The situation went from tenuous to dire on Friday night, as Hiawatha opened District play, travelling the two hours to Clay Center to suffer a 61-0 defeat.

Sophomore Alex Pyle stepped in to fill the void at the quarterback position, after injuries to Brandt Barnhill and Tyler Willich in the past two games. Pyle saw his first varsity action of the game at Jeff West in week two, filling in for Barnhill and helping to preserve the team’s second win.  He also finished last week's game against Holton.  With a week’s practice, Pyle and the Red Hawks faced a much stiffer test against the Tigers. Hiawatha changed up their base formation, running single wide the majority of the game in an attempt to aide in protection and simplify throws.

