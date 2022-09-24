There were always big questions about week four for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, ever since District realignment this offseason led to a new field of opponents throughout the course of the season. Adding to the concerns about the difficult path ahead, the Red Hawks have lost their starting quarterback in each of the past two games. The situation went from tenuous to dire on Friday night, as Hiawatha opened District play, travelling the two hours to Clay Center to suffer a 61-0 defeat.
Sophomore Alex Pyle stepped in to fill the void at the quarterback position, after injuries to Brandt Barnhill and Tyler Willich in the past two games. Pyle saw his first varsity action of the game at Jeff West in week two, filling in for Barnhill and helping to preserve the team’s second win. He also finished last week's game against Holton. With a week’s practice, Pyle and the Red Hawks faced a much stiffer test against the Tigers. Hiawatha changed up their base formation, running single wide the majority of the game in an attempt to aide in protection and simplify throws.
The Clay Center offense tore through the Hiawatha defense, hitting their stride quickly in their motion and misdirection scheme and putting points on the board in bunches. The Tigers led the Hawks by a score of 40-0 before Hiawatha managed their first 1st down of the game with two and a half minutes left in the first half.
The Red Hawk offense put together their best drive of the game on their first possession of the second half, marching to the Clay Center 20-yard line before the drive was snuffed out on an interception. With a running clock, the Red Hawks put together another long drive in the 4th quarter, but were stuffed on 4th down at the Tiger 39. Clay Center would respond one more time, taking the ball down the field and punctuating their win with a final touchdown to move the score to 61-0.
Hiawatha is now sitting at 2-2 on the year, with an 0-1 record in District play. The Hawks will continue to realign their offensive and defensive schemes to the personnel available, as they face another long road trip next week, visiting Concordia for another District showdown.
