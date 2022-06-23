The Hiawatha Junior Legion team played a pair of doubleheaders over the past week, and saw their winless streak stretch to 10 games as they dropped both ends against Marysville at home on Thursday and at Holton on Monday evening.
The Braves got their bats going a little too late in the first game against Marysville, scoring 3 runs in the final two innings, but only after trailing by 6 on their way to a 10-3 loss. Tyler Stevens and Junior Wahwasuck knoced in the team’s two RBIs on the day, with Josh Monaghan, Carter Peters and Cooper Wischropp each scoring once. Peters and Patyon Teel each had 2 hits for Hiawatha, which equaled the 4 total hits the team had in the game. Gannon Becker went 6 innings on the mound and Brayden Newell pitched an inning in relief, with the pair striking out 5 and walking 3.
In the second game, a 6-run 1st inning for Mayrsville, followed by 4 more runs in the 2nd put Hiawatha in hole they could not dig out of, as the team fell 10-6. Peters went 2-2 with a run scored, a double and 2 RBIs in the game. Tyler Stevens finished 1-3, smacking a double, 1 run scored and an RBI. Stevens, Wischropp and Dalton Siebenmorgen split the game at pitcher, striking out 3.
Post 66 took an early lead against Holton in the first game, going up 1-0 after the first half inning, but the home team exploded for 8 runs in the bottom of the 2nd, giving Holton a lead they would not relinquish on the path to a 14-6 victory. Stevens went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and a double, while Monaghan went 2-3 with 2 runs and an RBI to go along with a double and 2 stolen bases. The game did feature an emotional high, as Kade Pyle returned to the diamond for the first time since his auto accident this spring.
The second game took a similar route in the early going, as Hiawatha took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the 2nd, only to see the Holton squad fire off 8 runs, which they conveyed into an 8-3 win. Stevens, Teel, Kaden Smith, Monaghan and Seibenmorgen collected the team’s 5 hits, with Siebenmorgen knocking in the lone RBI. Smith pitched the game for Hiawatha, collecting 9 strikeouts and giving up just 4 hits, despite taking the loss.
The Hiawatha Junior Legion squad is now 3-11 on the season and will visit Lathrop on Thursday.
