One Doniphan West Mustang wrestler, freshman Cameron Yuill, is moving on in postseason competition.
Yuill placed third in the regional tournament at Rossville High School on Saturday, Feb. 13, good enough to advance to the sub-state competition at Marion High School on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Yuill won his first match at regionals by pinning Grady Tiffany from Northern Heights. He next lost to Mason Broce from Rossville, which sent him to the back side of the bracket to fight his way to the third place match. From that point, he defeated Zach Andres from Council Grove and Anthony Cervantes from Riley County to place third.
Yuill is set to begin the substate tournament on Feb. 20 with a match against Drayton Kennedy from Erie.
Also representing DWHS at regionals was junior Cooper Clark, who placed fifth but did not qualify for substate.
