A local insurance office is giving back to the Hiawatha Community Hospital this week, as Ryan Meininger State Farm took advantage of a corporate grant to feed hospital staff on Tuesday afternoon.
Meininger, along with employees, family and representatives from Sage Restoration, gathered outside of the hospital with bagged lunches of pulled pork, chips, dessert and bottled water to hand to hospital staffers as they took their lunch breaks, as well as delivering lunches to the Brown County Sherriff’s Office.
“We had the opportunity to provide some recognition to local organizations that have provided excellent service to our community during the pandemic,” Meininger said. “We know there are so many groups and businesses that deserve credit for their work, but we chose the hospital this time around because we want to make sure they know how much their sacrifices have been appreciated.”
The group provided more than 200 lunches to hospital staff between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.