Sunflowers

Front row is Jackson and Caleb Heiniger, and back row is Devynn and Austynn Wenger. Not pictured is Klein and Grace Quilter.

 Submitted

The Modern Sunflowers participated in the annual officer's training in Sabetha at the Northridge Church on Nov. 3.

Our members took part in learning about each of the officer positions that they are going to be installed at our next club meeting in December as our 22-23 officers.

