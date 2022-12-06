Sunflowers take part in officer training Joey May Joey May Author email Dec 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Front row is Jackson and Caleb Heiniger, and back row is Devynn and Austynn Wenger. Not pictured is Klein and Grace Quilter. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Modern Sunflowers participated in the annual officer's training in Sabetha at the Northridge Church on Nov. 3.Our members took part in learning about each of the officer positions that they are going to be installed at our next club meeting in December as our 22-23 officers.Carolyn Schuetz, Reporter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News American Heritage Girls pack shoe boxes Helen Melster presented Melvin Jones award Money Tip for Students, December 2022 Longtime World correspondent Kathleen Twombly passes Sunflowers attend Achievement Night Sunflowers take part in officer training Horton Police Retiring as chaplain of American Legion Post 66 Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirst Street stop lights could cost $250K for total replacementCommissioner appointment debated at Hiawatha City meetingKansas collects $642.3 Million in total taxes for NovemberDoniphan West Boys BasketballTwo northeast Kansas men arrested on drug chargesStacie's Dance presents 'Christmas Dance'Hiawatha teams kick off season with scrimmagesBrown County Commission considers ARPA disbursementsVeteran Service Officer in Hiawatha Dec. 20Horton’s 2022 Luminaries – Festival of Lights set for Dec. 4 Images Videos CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.