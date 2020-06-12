The family of Bill Libel would like to thank everyone who helped him in his recent accident.
A big thank you to: all of the first responders, Highland Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Doniphan County sheriff department, and Hiawatha Hospital, for attending to him and ensuring his safety.
Thanks again, Bill, Eva and the Libel family.
