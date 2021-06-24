The local church community will say a sad goodbye to a longstanding church on Sunday, as the Trinity United Methodist Church at 105 S. Third St. in Hiawatha will be closing its doors after a long history of serving Brown County.
In 1858, a missionary of the Evangelical Association met the Hauber family of rural Hiawatha, and after six years a Sunday School was formed, which met at the Moser schoolhouse and was conducted in German.
A 30-by-50-foot church building was erected in 1881, with a parsonage built on the adjoining property. Attendance grew to more than a hundred a week during the new few years, and during the 1900s the group unified with multiple entities, as the Salem Church and the White Hall Ebenezer Church joined forces, followed by the Salem Evangelical Church joining with the United Evangelical Church to become the Evangelical Church.
In 1956, the church united again to become the Evangelical United Brethren Church, and nine years later they would join with the Methodist church, finally becoming the Trinity United Methodist Church. The current church was constructed and the cornerstone laid in 1924 for $22,900.
In September of 1993, the church was declared unsafe due to needed roof repairs, and services were held in the Farm Bureau building for two years while the repairs were completed. In June of 1995, a re-dedication service and a week of evening services were held to celebrate the re-opening of the church.
Unfortunately, in recent years the church found itself unable to build a younger congregational foundation under the strong senior citizen attendees. As some members of the congregation passed away, there was no influx of newer members to take their place. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the church was closed for most of 2020 and into 2021, and by the time the doors were reopened, many did not return. Without the support of the membership, there has not been enough money to pay expenses.
Members of the church gathered on Monday morning to open the cornerstone, and on Sunday they will have a special final service at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.