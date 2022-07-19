To the Editor,
My name is Daniel Robert Burns. I am writing to you on behalf of the pre-born of our great nation. My wife and I have raised two fine sons who have been and still are the joys of our lives. We believe that every child is a gift from our Creator. A gift that is to be cherished, loved, and nurtured to become what they have the potential to be.
The pre-born deserve and have the right to live, to love, and to learn. Who knows, from among these pre-born, who may be a great physician, scientist, musician, hymn writer, surgeon, artist, orator, leader, architect, engineer, or teacher. After all, these children did not choose to be conceived. That was their parents’ doing. Since they are human offspring at the moment of conception, they are citizens of this great nation that claims to be concerned for the rights of the undervalued and minorities. These pre-born citizens deserve the same consideration as we who have been allowed to live, to make our mark and our contributions to society.
My wife and I believe that the parents of the pre-born are to be valued as well. We do not want to see them put through the anguish that an abortion can cause well after the event. They deserve to be fully informed of all of the facts surrounding the abortion process. Parents should be counseled and given all the options available to them. In this way they are valued, as is the pre-born baby. There are millions of loving couples who would love to adopt children; to experience the joys of parenthood and to be given the opportunity to love and nurture a child. The adoption process should be made easier, less complicated and less costly for them to adopt, but that is an issue for another day.
Today, I encourage you to VOTE YES on the Value Them Both Amendment.
Daniel R. Burns
Horton
