William Shuttleworth is putting his foot down — actually both feet — for all veterans and all of their issues.
Shuttleworth, of Newburyport, Mass., is walking from the East Coast to the West Coast to raise awareness on behalf of veterans. He is a retired educator and a 71-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, having entered the service in 1970.
He calls the walk a “sort of coast-to-coast coalition of hope.” He took off from his hometown on May 15. He’s nearly half of the way toward raising $100,000 to be used for services and treatment of disabled veterans, thanks to a GoFundMe project.
Shuttleworth is critical of Congress for what he labels as a lack of attention to veterans’ issues.
“It’s not on their radar screens,” he said during a brief stopover near the Brown County-Doniphan County line on Sunday morning.
He explained further reasons that have impelled him to conduct the walk for veterans, still not hesitating to chide Congress along the way.
“I’m concerned about their health plan,” said Shuttleworth in reference to veterans. “I’m advocating for the same health plan...that members of Congress have. Veterans put their life on the line every day to save this country, to make it free. And it’s the least we can do to provide for them.”
During the walk, Shuttleworth has met many other veterans and their families at coffee shops and other venues to hear of their needs, and is blogging about the experiences. He hopes young veterans will be inspired by the issues to run for office at all levels of government.
His life on the road is self-contained within a backpack, and he also carries an American flag with him. He logs from 25 to 45 miles daily and has had no trouble whatsoever. He was able to enjoy a brief respite Saturday in St. Joseph, spending time with his wife, before resuming the journey.
“I’ve not met one person that doesn’t love a veteran,” Shuttleworth said.
The effort will not cease once his more than 3,000-mile walk concludes in California. He plans to develop a nonprofit organization that will work for veterans.
More information on Shuttleworth’s projects can be found at www.VetsDontForgetVets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.