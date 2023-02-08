Planning for Your Tiniest Wedding Guests (copy)

Including children into key parts of the wedding when blending families is important for many couples.

 File photo

With blended families, incorporating everyone into the wedding and festivities is important for a lot of couples.

For starters, if choosing to write your own vows, pick some of those close to you to help. While it sounds like a small gesture, it could mean the world to a child, sibling or parent. A step further would be to add specific family members to the vows themselves. Having their name read, out loud, during the wedding ceremony can be a special touch to make someone feel included.

Jenn Hall can be reached at jenn.hall@newspressnow.com. Follow her on Twitter: @SJNPHall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.