Wisdom CPAs, LLC has been serving the Hiawatha community for seven years.
Owner Jake Wisdom and his team specialize in payroll, bookkeeping, accounting, taxes, business consulting and controller services. Jake has worked in public accounting for 11 years and in 2017 realized his dream when he purchased the Hiawatha practice of Marianne Schmitt, CPA in his own hometown.
Jake and his team help “tell the story” behind the numbers, positioning their business clients to make the best financial decisions for their companies.
“All services include peace of mind and a financial edge,” according to the company’s website, where you can find out more information on all of the services offered by Wisdom CPAs.
By taking time to address your financial needs and propose personalized solutions, Wisdom CPAs will become your trusted business advisor.
In 2021, Wisdom CPAs expanded to a Kansas City office, where they purchased the practice of Alan Bowes.
While we have locations in Hiawatha and Kansas City, technology allows us to serve clients spanning over the domestic United States. With clients coast to coast, we have experience preparing taxes in most states. As we grow, we continue to expand our industry-specific knowledge in order to provide the best for our clients. Our accountants are exceptionally knowledgeable in working with agriculturists, small businesses, restaurants, retail stores, and dental clinics.
Plan for coming year include to continue to serve customers and build a team of knowledgeable, customer-focused professionals.
