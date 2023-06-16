Wisdom CPAs, LLC has been serving the Hiawatha community for seven years.

Owner Jake Wisdom and his team specialize in payroll, bookkeeping, accounting, taxes, business consulting and controller services. Jake has worked in public accounting for 11 years and in 2017 realized his dream when he purchased the Hiawatha practice of Marianne Schmitt, CPA in his own hometown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.