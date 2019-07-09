Friday, July 5
The Kansas Farm Service Agency (FSA) is seeking qualified candidates for several employment opportunities at county office locations across Kansas. Kansas FSA is an exciting and rewarding place to start, build and/or continue your professional career. Be a part of our team and support the we…
Local communities celebrated the Fourth of July last weekend in a big way.
David Buckridge Jr.
WHITING, Kan. Barbara Louise (Young) Archer, 79, of Whiting, p…
ANDOVER, Kan. Lutz, Bruce Leo, age 67, was tragically killed i…
Stanley L. McCauley
Rosalie Koppa
The 35th Welsh Reunion was held on June 23 at the Fairview Comunity Center. There were 21 descendents of Bertha I Welsh and Orion W Welsh in attendance. A basket dinner was enjoyed by all.
The family of Josephine “Jo” Jimeson, greatly appreciates the many acts of kindness extended to them during this difficult time. We appreciate all of Maple Heights Staff, Hiawatha Hospital Staff, Drs. Bigham and Jarvis, for their care and compassion they all showed to our Mom and our family …
The Eugene and Virginia Ruth Family Trust awarded more $12,000 in scholarships to 2019 Hiawatha seniors and renewed scholarships for former Hiawatha High School scholarship recipients.
The weather’s now warmer outside, but there’s still a lot going on inside the Netawaka Family Fitness Center. The variety of activities offered and the high rate of attendance indicate it’s far more than a fitness center.
The Hiawatha American Legion Junior team took on Doniphan County on Thursday night, and despite a rough loss in the first contest, were able to salvage the series with a win in the second.
A rocky start soured Hiawatha’s outing at Seneca on Tuesday night, as Post 66 found themselves on the wrong side of a blowout loss in the early game, and lost a late lead in the nightcap to surrender the sweep.
Highland Community College played host to the Northeast Kansas Entrepreneurship Academic during the week of June 10. Students from Doniphan, Brown and Atchison counties gathered for an intensive 3-day workshop focusing on skills needed to start a business. Students learn about topics critica…
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal No. 615 held its regular June meeting at 6 p.m. on June 18 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
The USD 415 School Board met on Tuesday morning and voted to approve a revision to the 2018-19 school year budget, after a late adjustment from the state regarding virtual credits.
To the Editor,
Saturday will be a big evening in Muscotah. We will be welcoming Erik (Anderson) Dylan at the Muscotah City Park at 5:30 p.m. Erik was born and raised in Muscotah and is a rising Nashville song writer. He will perform some of the songs he has written followed by a relaxing evening visiting w…
July has arrived in northeast Kansas in typical fashion - hot and dry. For a while, we didn't know if we would ever get out of the rainy, cool weather of the months of spring. The crops are standing tall and much of the corn is already tasseled. Gardens have been producing in abundance, but,…
